Myanmar Receives 500 Tonnes Food Supply, Essentials For Rohingyas

Putera 1Malaysia Club president Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim shake hands with Myanmar's Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Dr Win Myat Aye at Thilawa International Terminal in Yangon for the handing of over 500 tonnes of relief items to the Rohingyas Thursday. Also present was Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican From Mohd Ashraf Syafiq Mazlan YANGON , Feb 9 -- About 500 metric tonnes of food supplies and other essential items worth a total of RM5 million were handed over to the Myanmar Government here today, for the Rohingya community in the Rakhine Region.

