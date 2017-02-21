Myanmar probes murder of four people ...

Myanmar probes murder of four people in Rakhine

Read more: The Star Online

YANGON: Myanmar police are investigating the murder of four people in northern Rakhine state, the government said Tuesday, days after ending a military campaign in the area the UN has compared to ethnic cleansing. The corpses of three women and a man were found buried in a field near Luuphanpyin village in Maungdaw township last Thursday, according to the office of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

