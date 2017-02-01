Myanmar officials say work on Dawei SEZ could restart
Little progress has been made on the planned Dawei Special Economi Zone in Myanmar since it was announced in 2008. Plodding progress is being made on the long-delayed Dawei Special Economic Zone, according to Tanintharyi Region government officials, who are hoping the project will restart soon.
