Myanmar officials say work on Dawei SEZ could restart

7 hrs ago

Little progress has been made on the planned Dawei Special Economi Zone in Myanmar since it was announced in 2008. Plodding progress is being made on the long-delayed Dawei Special Economic Zone, according to Tanintharyi Region government officials, who are hoping the project will restart soon.

