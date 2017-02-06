Myanmar officials 'in denial' over UN report on crimes against Rohingya

Myanmar's government remains "in denial" about alleged atrocities by its military against minority Rohingya Muslims, officials present at a meeting in Bangladesh said, despite leader Aung San Suu Kyi's pledge to investigate the findings of a devastating U.N. report. Rohingya women wait in a queue with vouchers to collect relief distributed by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, February 6, 2017.

