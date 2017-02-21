Myanmar nationalist monks protest Tha...

Myanmar nationalist monks protest Thai crackdown on sect

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Myanmar police stand to provide security as Buddhist monks and people holding religious and National flags protest outside the Thailand embassy Friday, Feb.24, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. More than a hundred Buddhist monks and nationalists led a prayer and protest at the Thai Embassy Yangon on Friday to condemn the Thai government's ongoing raids on the Dhammakaya Temple in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chicago, IL

