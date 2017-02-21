Myanmar nationalist monks protest Thai crackdown on sect
Myanmar police stand to provide security as Buddhist monks and people holding religious and National flags protest outside the Thailand embassy Friday, Feb.24, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. More than a hundred Buddhist monks and nationalists led a prayer and protest at the Thai Embassy Yangon on Friday to condemn the Thai government's ongoing raids on the Dhammakaya Temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC