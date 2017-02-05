Myanmar nabs second suspect
Yangon: A second suspect has been arrested over the brazen murder of a prominent Muslim lawyer in Myanmar, state media reported as questions build over a killing that stunned the Buddhist-majority country. Ko Ni, a 63-year-old legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy, was shot in the head outside Yangon's airport last Sunday while he was holding his grandson and waiting for a taxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC