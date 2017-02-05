Myanmar nabs second suspect

Myanmar nabs second suspect

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Yangon: A second suspect has been arrested over the brazen murder of a prominent Muslim lawyer in Myanmar, state media reported as questions build over a killing that stunned the Buddhist-majority country. Ko Ni, a 63-year-old legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy, was shot in the head outside Yangon's airport last Sunday while he was holding his grandson and waiting for a taxi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,560,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC