Myanmar: Military probe team to investigate human rights abuse in Rakhine

Yangon [Myanmar], Feb. 10 : An investigation team led by Lt. Gen. Aye Win has been formed by Myanmar's military organisation, Tatmadaw, to probe allegations of human rights violations committed by security forces in the country's northern Rakhine State.

