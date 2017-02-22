Myanmar makes record seizures of ille...

Myanmar makes record seizures of illegal timber

YANGON: Myanmar seized a record amount of illegal timber this financial year as part of a government clampdown to protect the country's rapidly disappearing forests, a senior official said on Wednesday. Forest ministry director Tin Tun said authorities had confiscated 40,000 tonnes of timber since April 2016, months before the newly elected government issued a nationwide ban on logging.

