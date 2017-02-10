Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: ...

Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: Official

The men were believed to be searching for jade in Kachin state when a wall of unstable earth collapsed late Thursday night. File photo: A jade mine in Hpakant, Myanmar's Kachin State, pictured on October 4, 2015 YANGON: A landslide in northern Myanmar's jade mining region has killed nine people, a local official said Saturday , the latest fatal incident to strike the shadowy billion-dollar industry.

Chicago, IL

