Myanmar, Finland hold discussions on bilateral cooperation

Myanmar State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi met on Thursday with Finland's Foreign Trade and Development Minister Kai Mykkanen in Nay Phi Taw and held discussions on bilateral cooperation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar. The topics discussed covered manufacturing value-added forest products and natural resources, education and vocational training as well as Myanmar's peace and national reconciliation process.

Chicago, IL

