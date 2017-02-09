Myanmar, Finland hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Myanmar State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi met on Thursday with Finland's Foreign Trade and Development Minister Kai Mykkanen in Nay Phi Taw and held discussions on bilateral cooperation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar. The topics discussed covered manufacturing value-added forest products and natural resources, education and vocational training as well as Myanmar's peace and national reconciliation process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC