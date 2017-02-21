Myanmar factory workers release Chine...

Myanmar factory workers release Chinese captives

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Two hundred striking workers attacked a Chinese-owned garment factory in Myanmar, smashing windows and doors and holding seven Chinese staffers captive for several hours. The cause of this week's dispute at the factory in the city of Yangon owned by Hangzhou Baiyi Garments was unclear.

