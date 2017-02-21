Myanmar factory workers release Chinese captives
" Two hundred striking workers attacked a Chinese-owned garment factory in Myanmar, smashing windows and doors and holding seven Chinese staffers captive for several hours. The cause of this week's dispute at the factory in the city of Yangon owned by Hangzhou Baiyi Garments was unclear.
