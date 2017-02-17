Myanmar education offers Thailand a lesson in pluralism
In a sign of what the future may offer, two major reports on Myanmar's education system released by Save the Children and the Asia Foundation underline what can be achieved by ethnic communities educating themselves. The reports detail the rise of ethnic basic-education providers in Myanmar, a local response to the policy of ultra-nationalist "Burmanisation" equivalent to ongoing "Thai-ification" here.
