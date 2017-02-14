Myanmar court hands death sentence to...

Myanmar court hands death sentence to Rohingya attacker

16 hrs ago

A district court in Myanmar has handed the death sentence to a Muslim Rohingya man who was captured during last year's attacks on border police posts in the country's northern Rakhine state, bordering Bangladesh, an official confirmed on Tuesday. The senior official from Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, said the death sentence passed on Friday by the district court, but declined to give further information.

