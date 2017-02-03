Myanmar commanders should be punished...

Myanmar commanders should be punished for rape of Rohingya: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch on Monday called for Myanmar to punish army and police commanders if they allowed troops to rape and sexually assault women and girls of the Rohingya Muslim minority. An armed Myanmar police officer is posted on the road during the arrival of the UN special rapporteur on Myanmar in Buthidaung to visit areas of northern Rakhine State on Jan 14, 2017.

Chicago, IL

