Myanmar Buddhists decry Thai government's temple crackdown

A police stands guard during a protest by Buddhist monks and activists from Myanmar in front of the Thai embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, against the Thai military government invoking a special emergency law to let authorities search the Dhammakaya Temple in an attempt to arrest a former abbot, February 24, 2017. Buddhist monks and activists from Myanmar protest in front of the Thai embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, against the Thai military government invoking a special emergency law to let authorities search the Dhammakaya Temple in an attempt to arrest a former abbot, February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.