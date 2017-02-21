Myanmar Buddhists decry Thai governme...

Myanmar Buddhists decry Thai government's temple crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A police stands guard during a protest by Buddhist monks and activists from Myanmar in front of the Thai embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, against the Thai military government invoking a special emergency law to let authorities search the Dhammakaya Temple in an attempt to arrest a former abbot, February 24, 2017. Buddhist monks and activists from Myanmar protest in front of the Thai embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, against the Thai military government invoking a special emergency law to let authorities search the Dhammakaya Temple in an attempt to arrest a former abbot, February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC