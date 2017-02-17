Multi-Billion Dollar Rangoon Southwest Expansion Set to Begin

The Rangoon divisional government will begin implementation of a controversial expansion plan in the southwest region of the commercial capital at the end of February, according to Rangoon Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein. The chief minister made the announcement on Saturday during a meeting with Vice President U Myint Swe and local businesspeople at the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Rangoon.

