Multi-Billion Dollar Rangoon Southwes...

Multi-Billion Dollar Rangoon Southwest Expansion Set to Begin

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Rangoon divisional government will begin implementation of a controversial expansion plan in the southwest region of the commercial capital at the end of February, according to Rangoon Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein. The chief minister made the announcement on Saturday during a meeting with Vice President U Myint Swe and local businesspeople at the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Rangoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC