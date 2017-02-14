Motorbike Driver Says Mon Police Requ...

Motorbike Driver Says Mon Police Requested Bribes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Mon State authorities recently launched an effort to prevent motorbike taxi drivers from driving on the highway. But police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the policy, have started to demand payments from local drivers in Mudon Township, a motorbike owner told The Irrawaddy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC