Motorbike Driver Says Mon Police Requested Bribes
Mon State authorities recently launched an effort to prevent motorbike taxi drivers from driving on the highway. But police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the policy, have started to demand payments from local drivers in Mudon Township, a motorbike owner told The Irrawaddy.
