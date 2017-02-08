More Than 100 Rapes Reported Across B...

More Than 100 Rapes Reported Across Burma in January

A total of 125 rape cases were reported in January across Burma, including 81 rape cases involving children, according to police records. State media reported on Wednesday that in Rangoon, there were a total of 25 rape cases, 20 of which concerned the rape of underage victims.

