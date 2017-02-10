Mon State Bridge Renamed After Contro...

Mon State Bridge Renamed After Controversy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Mon State Government will rename a new bridge across the Salween River in Mon State Yamanya Bridge amid "strong opposition" from locals over the government's decision to name it after Burma's independence hero Bogyoke Aung San, according to the ethnic affairs minister Nai Thet Lwin. "As locals disagree, the name of the bridge was changed to 'Yamanya' by the Mon State government," Union minister for ethnic affairs Nai Thet Lwin told The Irrawaddy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC