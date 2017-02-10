Mon State Bridge Renamed After Controversy
The Mon State Government will rename a new bridge across the Salween River in Mon State Yamanya Bridge amid "strong opposition" from locals over the government's decision to name it after Burma's independence hero Bogyoke Aung San, according to the ethnic affairs minister Nai Thet Lwin. "As locals disagree, the name of the bridge was changed to 'Yamanya' by the Mon State government," Union minister for ethnic affairs Nai Thet Lwin told The Irrawaddy.
