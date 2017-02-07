Mon Military Parade Will Go Forward, in Defiance of Burma Army
The New Mon State Party plans to defy an order from the Burma Army and will organize a parade of Mon armed forces on Feb. 12 in celebration of Mon National Day. The Burma Army's Col Win Naing Oo, who also acts as the Mon State government border affairs minister, sent a letter on Feb. 2 instructing the NMSP not to organize a military march in the NMSP-controlled areas near the Thailand-Burma border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC