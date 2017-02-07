Mon Military Parade Will Go Forward, ...

Mon Military Parade Will Go Forward, in Defiance of Burma Army

The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The New Mon State Party plans to defy an order from the Burma Army and will organize a parade of Mon armed forces on Feb. 12 in celebration of Mon National Day. The Burma Army's Col Win Naing Oo, who also acts as the Mon State government border affairs minister, sent a letter on Feb. 2 instructing the NMSP not to organize a military march in the NMSP-controlled areas near the Thailand-Burma border.

