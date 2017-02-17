Molecular Evidence of Drug Resistance...

Molecular Evidence of Drug Resistance in Asymptomatic Malaria Infections, Myanmar, 2015

Department of Medical Research, Yangon, Myanmar Kangwon National University, Chuncheon, South Korea Artemisinin resistance containment in Myanmar was initiated in 2011 after artemisinin-resistant Plasmodium falciparum malaria was reported. Molecular evidence suggests that asymptomatic malaria infections harboring drug resistance genes are present among residents of the Myanmar artemisinin resistance containment zone.

