MIC Recommends Constructing Garment F...

MIC Recommends Constructing Garment Factories in Sittwe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Myanmar Investment Commission recommended constructing garment factories in Sittwe Township's Ponnakyun town, according to a statement released last week. The statement was a response to the Central Committee for Implementation of Peace and Development in Arakan State-formed last year and led by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi-that asked the MIC for recommendations to create local job opportunities to prevent internal migration from the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC