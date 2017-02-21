Meeting Minutes Reveal Insights Into ...

Meeting Minutes Reveal Insights Into Chinese Approach to Burma's Peace Process

China will not "sit as a judge" regarding armed conflicts between the Burma Army and ethnic armed groups, Sun Guoxiang, Chinese Special Envoy of Asian Affairs, has said. The Irrawaddy was able to read the meeting minutes of the discussion between the Karen National Union and the Restoration Council of Shan State on Burma's peace process in China's Kunming on Feb. 13. Sun Guoxiang was quoted as saying: "China hopes that peace prevails in Burma, and would not like to say who is right and who is wrong.

