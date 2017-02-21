Locals Say Armed Groups 'Disappear' C...

Locals Say Armed Groups 'Disappear' Civilians Caught in Northern Shan Conflict

During recent clashes in northern Shan State, Shan and Palaung ethnic armed groups have "disappeared" civilian farmers from Namtu town, according to local community leaders. The two armed groups-the Restoration Council of Shan State and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army -have fought sporadically since 2015, when the RCSS leadership signed the nationwide ceasefire agreement with the Union government.

