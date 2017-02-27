Local Gold Price Reaches Record High

The price of gold in Burma skyrocketed to a record high of 902,500 kyats per tical-a traditional Burmese measurement of weight equal to 16.33 grams -on Monday, gold traders said. "It's the highest price ever on the gold markets in Burma," U Kyaw Win, owner of U Htone Gold & Jewelry shop and managing director of Myanmar Gold Development Public Company, said.

