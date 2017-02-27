Legal Affairs Commission Extended Despite Army Objections
In the Union Parliament on Monday, Burma Army officials objected to extending the term of the Legal Affairs and Special Cases Assessment Commission chaired by former general U Shwe Mann, stating that it was not formed in line with the 2008 military-drafted Constitution. Military representative Brig-Gen Maung Maung said the commission violated the Constitution because amending, annulling, and rewriting laws-which the commission is in the midst of-is the responsibility of the two chambers of Parliament.
