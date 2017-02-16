Lawmaker Questions Letpadaung Revenues
A Magwe Division lawmaker questioned the Ministry of Resources and Environmental Conservation's tax profits on the controversial China-backed Letpadaung copper mining project during the Lower House session on Tuesday. Myaing Township Lawmaker U Aung Khin Win quizzed the Union minister for resources and conservation U Ohn Win on the taxation of the mine in Monywa District's Salingyi Township under the previous government, and how the new government has handled the mine since April 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC