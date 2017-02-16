Lawmaker Questions Letpadaung Revenues

Lawmaker Questions Letpadaung Revenues

Wednesday

A Magwe Division lawmaker questioned the Ministry of Resources and Environmental Conservation's tax profits on the controversial China-backed Letpadaung copper mining project during the Lower House session on Tuesday. Myaing Township Lawmaker U Aung Khin Win quizzed the Union minister for resources and conservation U Ohn Win on the taxation of the mine in Monywa District's Salingyi Township under the previous government, and how the new government has handled the mine since April 2016.

