Irrawaddy Division Govt Cites 'Security Reasons' in Banning Wirathu Sermon

The Irrawaddy Division government said it has banned the delivery of a sermon by prominent ultranationalist monk Wirathu in the regional capital of Pathein for security reasons. Wirathu, the high-profile leader of the nationalist Buddhist monks' organization better known by its Burmese acronym of Ma Ba Tha, had planned to deliver a sermon in Pathein on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.