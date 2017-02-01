Irrawaddy Division Govt Cites 'Securi...

Irrawaddy Division Govt Cites 'Security Reasons' in Banning Wirathu Sermon

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Irrawaddy Division government said it has banned the delivery of a sermon by prominent ultranationalist monk Wirathu in the regional capital of Pathein for security reasons. Wirathu, the high-profile leader of the nationalist Buddhist monks' organization better known by its Burmese acronym of Ma Ba Tha, had planned to deliver a sermon in Pathein on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC