India set to hand Sittwe port back to Myanmar
INDIA WILL hand control of Sittwe port back to Myanmar's Rakhine State government in the second week of March, India's ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri said. The port, which links the two countries, was built by India for ships with displacement of up to 20,000 tonnes to dock.
