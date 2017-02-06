In Yangon, the Strand Hotel Starts a ...

In Yangon, the Strand Hotel Starts a New Chapter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Conde Nast Traveler

But the other thing that makes these hotels special is less tangible-the knowledge that they have remained, and remained open, through some especially tumultuous decades in which Indochina moved from colonialism to independence to years of great oppression. Even a casual visitor to gained independence from the British in 1948, only to fall to a totalitarian military regime following a 1962 coup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Conde Nast Traveler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC