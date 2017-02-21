Have Burma Army Operations in Norther...

Have Burma Army Operations in Northern Arakan State Really Ended?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

After Burma's newly appointed National Security Advisor, U Thaung Tun, told diplomats last week that the Burma Army had ceased four months of "clearance operations" in northern Arakan State, the situation in Maungdaw Township is back to normal, according to local people. Abdu Raman of Maungdaw said Muslim residents of the town are now enjoying the freedom of movement and there is no more security checks in nearby villages- a situation that was quite unlikely until last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC