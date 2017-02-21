Have Burma Army Operations in Northern Arakan State Really Ended?
After Burma's newly appointed National Security Advisor, U Thaung Tun, told diplomats last week that the Burma Army had ceased four months of "clearance operations" in northern Arakan State, the situation in Maungdaw Township is back to normal, according to local people. Abdu Raman of Maungdaw said Muslim residents of the town are now enjoying the freedom of movement and there is no more security checks in nearby villages- a situation that was quite unlikely until last month.
