Govt Urged to Amend SEZ Laws to Protect Human Rights

The government must amend U Thein Sein government-era Special Economic Zone laws in accordance with international standards to protect human rights, said three delegates of the International Commission of Jurists at a press conference in Rangoon on Monday. Over the past eight months, the ICJ-comprised of 60 judges and lawyers charged with promoting human rights through legal expertise-interviewed over 100 government officials, businesses, and local residents connected to Burma's SEZs to determine the implementation and impact of SEZ laws.

