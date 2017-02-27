Govt Urged to Amend SEZ Laws to Prote...

Govt Urged to Amend SEZ Laws to Protect Human Rights

13 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The government must amend U Thein Sein government-era Special Economic Zone laws in accordance with international standards to protect human rights, said three delegates of the International Commission of Jurists at a press conference in Rangoon on Monday. Over the past eight months, the ICJ-comprised of 60 judges and lawyers charged with promoting human rights through legal expertise-interviewed over 100 government officials, businesses, and local residents connected to Burma's SEZs to determine the implementation and impact of SEZ laws.

Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Chicago, IL

