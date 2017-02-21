Govt Jails Maungdaw Border Guard Poli...

Govt Jails Maungdaw Border Guard Police for Negligence

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A police court has handed down prison sentences to police officers for negligence over militant attacks on border guard police outposts in Arakan State's Maungdaw Township in October last year. The court sentenced the commander of the border guard police headquarters in Maungdaw Police Brig-Gen Maung Maung Khine to two years, deputy commander Police Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC