Govt Jails Maungdaw Border Guard Police for Negligence

A police court has handed down prison sentences to police officers for negligence over militant attacks on border guard police outposts in Arakan State's Maungdaw Township in October last year. The court sentenced the commander of the border guard police headquarters in Maungdaw Police Brig-Gen Maung Maung Khine to two years, deputy commander Police Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.