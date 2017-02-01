Government Tests Mayu Radio Program for Maungdaw Region
The government tested a new community radio program on Wednesday in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships in northern Arakan State, which will broadcast in the language spoken by the Muslim Rohingya, according to an official in the information ministry. The project is named Mayu FM.
