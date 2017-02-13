General Aung San Statue Unveiled in K...

General Aung San Statue Unveiled in Kachin State Amid Controversy

Amid opposition from both ethnic Kachin political parties and locals, a statue of Gen Aung San statue was unveiled in Kachin State capital of Myitkyina on Monday, which would have been the 102nd birthday of the late general. The statue, on a 15-foot-high plinth, sits in the town center, and its compound covers an area of 300 sq.

