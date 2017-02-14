Foreign Direct Investment Goal Reache...

Foreign Direct Investment Goal Reached Ahead of Schedule

With two months remaining in the fiscal year, the volume of foreign direct investment in Burma has nearly reached the target of US$6 billion set by the Myanmar Investment Commission. Total foreign investment in Burma reached $5.8 billion during the period between April 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017.

