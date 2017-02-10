Footage of Monk and Foreign Reporter Goes Viral

Footage has gone viral of a BBC correspondent questioning a Buddhist monk in Rangoon on Thursday in a manner netizens deemed impolite. Jonah Fisher-the first resident correspondent in Burma for the British news outlet-questioned a monk protesting the arrival of a ship from Malaysia carrying aid to the troubled Maungdaw Township in northern Arakan State as it docked at the Myanmar International Terminals port in Thilawa near Rangoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.