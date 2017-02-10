Footage of Monk and Foreign Reporter ...

Footage of Monk and Foreign Reporter Goes Viral

Footage has gone viral of a BBC correspondent questioning a Buddhist monk in Rangoon on Thursday in a manner netizens deemed impolite. Jonah Fisher-the first resident correspondent in Burma for the British news outlet-questioned a monk protesting the arrival of a ship from Malaysia carrying aid to the troubled Maungdaw Township in northern Arakan State as it docked at the Myanmar International Terminals port in Thilawa near Rangoon.

Chicago, IL

