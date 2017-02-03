'Food Flotilla For Myanmar' Not Just A Humanitarian Mission But A...

The 'Food Flotilla For Myanmar' on board the 'Nautical Aliya' which departed from Malaysia for Myanmar is expected to arrive in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb 8. The mission organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islam Organisations , Kelab Putra 1Malaysia and Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi Foundation from Turkey will see the vessel 'Nautical Aliya' carrying 200 volunteers and 2,300 tonnes of food and medical supply for the ethnic Rohingya in Myanmar. The mission is not just to provide humanitarian aid but accompanied by a message - that of to stop the atrocities against the ethnic Rohingya.

