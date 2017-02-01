Family of slain Myanmar lawyer vows to continue his cause
Dr Aye Khaing meets Ms Su Thet Khaing, the wife of the taxi driver who died chasing down her father's killer at Yangon Airport. YANGON: The family of assassinated Myanmar lawyer Ko Ni has vowed not to let his cause - that of changing the country's constitution - die with him, his daughter Dr Aye Khaing told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday .
