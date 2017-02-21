Emirates to fly daily to Phnom Penh starting in July
The route will be launched alongside a direct non-stop service between Dubai and Hanoi, with the flight having previously stopped in Myanmar's Yangon. The connection between Yangon and Phnom Penh will be the only direct route between the cities.
