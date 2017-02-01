Election Commission Requests 10 Billion Kyats Budget

Burma's Union Election Commission has requested more than 10 billion kyats from Parliament for election-related expenditures in the upcoming 2017-18 fiscal year, which will start April 1. The commission requested a total annual budget of 10.85 billion kyats , of which 2.2 billion will be allocated for conducting by-elections. Another 7.2 billion kyats would be allocated to operations in sub-commissions across the country; 1.2 billion kyats would be spent to build new commission offices in 38 townships; and 64.5 million kyats would be spent on vehicle repairs, explained U Soe Reh.

