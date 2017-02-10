Dry Season - I
The dry zone of Central Myanmar includes the towns of Magway, Chauk, Yenangyaung and Saytotetayar in Magway Region along with Kyaukpadaung and Myingyan in Mandalay Region. Water shortages occur during the dry season with man-made ponds drying up by the end of March and groundwater supplies diminishing.
