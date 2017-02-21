Displaced Civilians Endure Camp Hardships, Resent Armies on Both Sides

Internally displaced persons in northern Shan State say they feel resentment and anger toward both the Burma Army and the ethnic armed groups, which they say have treated them with abuse since sustained conflict began on Nov. 20. "We villagers have become like trampled grass between the two sides fighting," said Braing Mai, an ethnic Kachin civilian from Mong Maw village, Mongton Township. Braing Mai said he hates all of the armed groups, and he hates the Burma Army because it lacks the courage to fight outside the villages.

