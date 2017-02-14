Death Sentence for Maungdaw Attacker ...

Death Sentence for Maungdaw Attacker Raises Questions About State Executions in Burma

15 hrs ago

The head of the Sittwe police, Lt-Col Win Naung, told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday that the man believed to have led the Maungdaw border outpost attacks-in which nine policemen were killed-was sentenced to death on Friday by a district judge. The man, whose name was released on Tuesday by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar as Uruma, was arrested by security forces on Oct. 10 , the day after the attacks.

Chicago, IL

