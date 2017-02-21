Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Breaks Silence on Assassination of Legal Advisor U Ko Ni

Burma's State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi broke her silence on the assassination of National League for Democracy party legal advisor U Ko Ni, calling him a "comrade" of hers and said that losing him was a "deep loss" for the party. The prominent Muslim lawyer U Ko Ni was shot dead in broad daylight by a gunman on Jan. 29 outside Yangon International Airport.

