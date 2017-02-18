Construction Guidelines Unclear in Coastal Areas

An online survey conducted by a Rangoon-based business initiative found around one dozen three-story buildings in the Ngapali hotel zone, despite Ministry of Hotels and Tourism guidelines prohibiting buildings of that height in coastal areas. Although the buildings violated MOHT height limits, they had official permits from either the General Administration Department or the Thandwe City Development Committee , according to local ministers.

