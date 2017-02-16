Citizen with fake identity arrested in Mathura
Mathura , Feb.16, : Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a Myanmar citizen Mohammad Sadiq in Mathura on a fake identity case. The accused from Myanmar's Rangoon has been dwelling in Mathura's Sadar thana area for the last 10 years.
