Chinese Farmers Trespass on Burmese Soil, Lawmaker Claims

Chinese farmers have been illegally planting crops in Man Waing Gyi, near the Burma-China border of Kachin State, according to Lower House lawmaker U Chin Pe Lin who represents Kachin's Mansi Township. "Chinese farmers have been crossing the border and have been working illegally on farms on the Burmese side for years," U Chin Pe Lin told the Lower House session on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.