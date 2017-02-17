Chinese Farmers Trespass on Burmese S...

Chinese Farmers Trespass on Burmese Soil, Lawmaker Claims

Chinese farmers have been illegally planting crops in Man Waing Gyi, near the Burma-China border of Kachin State, according to Lower House lawmaker U Chin Pe Lin who represents Kachin's Mansi Township. "Chinese farmers have been crossing the border and have been working illegally on farms on the Burmese side for years," U Chin Pe Lin told the Lower House session on Wednesday.



