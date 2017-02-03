Business Round Up

The IMF said economic growth in Burma slowed in the first half of the 2016-17 fiscal year but was expected to pick up pace in the second half. The upswing is expected mainly due to a resumption of construction activities in Rangoon following a temporary halt over regulations and compliance issues, the fund said in a statement.

