Burma Urged to Protect Chinese Interests After Factory Confrontation

The latest confrontation between Burmese employees and Chinese management at a textile factory in Rangoon has highlighted anti-Chinese sentiment in Burma, while China remains the country's largest trading partner. Hundreds of Burmese employees last week held captive seven Chinese managers and supervisors for hours and broke windows, doors and equipment in the Chinese-owned Hangzhou Baiyi garment factory in Rangoon's Shwe Lin Pan Industrial Zone.

